MANKATO — Mankato rallied from a 4-0 deficit on Saturday to down the Waterloo Bucks 8-4 in a Northwoods League baseball game at Franklin Rogers Park.
Adan Fernandez paced the MoonDogs attack, going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Michael Perez was 2 for 4 and scored twice.
Dayton Dooney finished 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored. Jake Moberg and Josh Elvir each drove in runs.
Jack Schneider was the winner, allowing four runs on five hits through seven innings. Fabian Muniz got the save, giving up just one hit over the final two frames.
The MoonDogs (6-5 in second half) host the Bucks again at 3:05 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.