MANKATO — Pinch hitter Evan Berkey’s two-run single capped a four-run, eighth-inning burst Friday night as the Mankato MoonDogs snapped Waterloo’s three-game winning streak with a 5-2 Northwoods League win Friday at Franklin Rogers Park.
Mankato (13-18) received a solid outing from right-hander Deylen Miley before Keon Taylor worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning and left-hander Dylan Phillips moved from first base to gain the victory after blanking the Bucks (21-11) on one hit over the final two frames. Miley, who struck out six, walked three and hit a batter, scattered five hits over six innings while allowing one earned run.
“My last couple of outings didn’t go as planned so my focus tonight was to reestablish my fastball,” Miley said. “I had a couple of bad breaks where they got a few wimpy hits, but I can’t really complain about it. My defense really helped me. I felt comfortable just throwing strikes and letting them hit it, especially with the wind blowing in against their big lefties. I didn’t need to go around them, I just went after them and that was the key.”
Waterloo, the leader of the Minnesota-Iowa division, scored an unearned run in the top of the first behind Jalen Smith’s single, a stolen base and an outfield miscue on a Cameron Thompson single. Miley set down the Bucks in order in the second before Thompson’s RBI single an inning later made it 2-0. Smith led Waterloo with three hits and two runs scored.
Waterloo starter Duncan DaVitt (Iowa) gave up just one run on five hits over six innings while fanning eight and walking three. Mankato’s first run came in the sixth when Phillips drew a lead-off base on balls, advanced to third base on Jake Thompson’s single through the hole and scored on a double-play ball. Thompson was the lone MoonDog with two hits.
“I thought our at-bats in the eighth were outstanding,” ‘Dogs’ manager Matt Wollenzin said. “We struggled against that starter four times this year, he really had our number. We limited our mistakes defensively which has killed us in the past. We’ve been down early in games quite a bit and let it snowball with more mental mistakes both defensively and on the base baths. ... That allows teams to extend on us, but today we stuck with it and played good baseball.”
A walk to Zach Kokoska along with Michael Curialle’s infield single sparked the eighth-inning surge. Phillips, the No. 4 hitter in the order, executed a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up before an intentional pass to Thompson filled the sacks. After Adam LaRock’s sacrifice fly and a walk to Danny Borgstrom put the ‘Dogs in front 3-2, Berkey laced a two-run liner into left field.
“Obviously, coming in late I just wanted to put the bat on the ball with the bases loaded to get something rolling,” Berkey said. “I mean, it went in my favor and dropped. I took a first pitch curve ball for a strike so I knew he’d come back with another. I was able to get my foot down and hit it into the gap. It’s easy to get down when you’re behind in the late innings, but we stayed together and got a collective win. ... When you watch for eight innings you see a lot of stuff and get your timing down as well.”
Mankato, which stranded eight runners compared to the Bucks’ five, plays a 6:05 p.m.contest today at Rochester before coming back to Franklin Rogers to face the Honkers at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.