There’s no doubt the grueling schedule of a lengthy Northwoods League baseball season can take its toll on a team.
Tuesday night, the Mankato MoonDogs looked like a club feeling the grind of a 72-game schedule as lowly Thunder Bay notched a 6-5 victory in front of 1,400 fans at Franklin Rogers Park.
The Border Cats (20-39 overall, 6-18 in second half) couldn’t put Mankato away despite lashing out 10 hits compared to the Dogs’ seven. Thunder Bay also overcame a five-error performance to improve to 3-4 this year against the MoonDogs, who fell to 28-33 overall and 13-11 in the second half.
Left fielder Mikey Perez led the ‘Dogs with three hits while third baseman Jake Moberg added two singles and a pair of walks.
“It was a tough night, especially losing Wally early,” coach Keirce Kimbel said of him taking over for ejected manager Matt Wollenzin. “I had to change my role and go into the manager mode which makes you think a lot more.
“They’re not a very good team over there and they made a lot of mistakes to give us chances. I thought our guys played hard and were competitive, but things just didn’t go our way.
“I think the long season is getting to everybody a little bit. You have to be ready every single day and then you throw in a few doubleheaders in the heat.
“The way the league is with the length of the schedule and all the roster movements has really taken its toll, especially on our pitching staff. ... It’s a numbers game at this point.”
Thunder Bay scored the game’s first run off veteran left-hander Brett Newberg in the top of the second after the all-time MoonDogs leader in wins (19) worked a 1-2-3 first frame.
CJ Edmondson and Joe Jiminez ripped two-out singles before Noah Reed belted a run-scoring double into left-center field. Edmondson, Karsten Vazques, Anthony Galati and JaKob Newton led the ‘Cats with two hits apiece.
Mankato drew even in the bottom of third when Moberg doubled into the right-center field gap and scored on the first of five ‘Cats miscues. Newberg, who allowed two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings while striking out five, walking two and hitting a batter, was tagged for a run in the fifth when Vasquez and Galati launched back-to-back doubles.
After Vasquez’s RBI single made it 3-1 in the top of the seventh, the MoonDogs scored a run without a hit in the bottom of the inning. Mankato tied it an inning later when an outfield error and a lost-in-the lights single by Cuba Bess was followed by a wild pitch.
Thunder Bay starter Alex Dafoe turned in a sterling effort, giving up three hits while fanning two and walking three.
“It was just one of those days that was kind of a drag,” Perez said. “It was a real rough game that was tough to stick with.
“Our bats just didn’t come through when we needed it. We’ve got 11 game left so we just want to finish strong and turn things around.”
Thunder Bay scored three runs in the top of the ninth on just one hit before the ‘Dogs made things interesting in their final at bat. Moberg drew a lead-off walk and shortstop Nick Novak followed by slicing a one-out double down the left-field line.
After Bess’ drilled a sacrifice fly to deep center field, Cats’ closer and former MoonDog Jordan Jackson recorded a strikeout to end things.
“We didn’t play very well at all,” Moberg said. “Some guys are wearing down since they’ve been here since Day 1. We’re running low on pitching and that’s a big part of it right now.
“I am starting to feel a little better at the plate. I raised my hands like I used to and now I am back to it and it feels pretty good. Our goal is still to make it to the playoffs, but we’re going to need some pitchers to step up in order for that to happen.”
The two teams close out the two-game series today at 6:35 p.m. at Franklin Rogers Park.
