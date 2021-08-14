MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs scored three times in the first inning, but Rochester rallied for a 9-6 victory in the final regular-season game of the Northwoods League baseball season Saturday at ISG Field.
Matthew Higgins had an RBI single, and Max Crabbe had a two-run single in the first ining. In the fifth inning, Higgins had another RBI single, and Carson Yates grabbed an RBI on a groundout.
The MoonDogs scored an unearned run in the ninth.
Dalton Hoffman, a lefthanded pitcher from Bethany Lutheran, joined the MoonDogs on Friday and made his first appearance of the season. He started and went five innings and allowed five earned runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts, getting no decision.
Nate Kujawski took the loss.
The MoonDogs (44-24, 20-15 in second half) open the best-of-three Great Plains playoff series against St. Cloud on Sunday, starting at 5:05 p.m. at ISG Field. Game 2 will be played Monday at St. Cloud, followed by a third game Tuesday, if necessary, at St. Cloud.
