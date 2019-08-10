The Free Press
MANKATO — The Rochester Honkers scored seven runs in the second inning and rollewd to an 11-2 victory over the Mankato MoonDogs in a Northwoods League baseball game Saturday at Franklin Rogers Park.
The loss eliminated the MoonDogs from the league playoffs.
There was a short rain delay in the first inning, but the MoonDogs took a 1-0 lead when Josh Elvir’s single scored Cuba Bess.
However, Rochester roughed up starter Josh Ramirez with seven runs in the second inning, The Honkers also scored three runs in the fifth and another run in the seventh,
The MoonDogs got their final run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sean Ross walked and took second on a balk. Two wild pitches allowed Ross to score the final run.
The MoonDogs had two hits, with none after the first inning.
The MoonDogs (35-36, 20-15 in second half) wrap up the regular season with a home game against Rochester at 3:05 p.m.
Postseason All-Stars
The MoonDogs had Josh Elvir and Brett Newberg named to the Northwoods League postseason All-Star team on Saturday.
Elvir, an outfielder who will be a junior at Angelo State, is batting .237 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs.
Newberg, a lefthanded pitcher, is 5-2 with a 3.22 earned-run average. He will be a senior at Austin Peay.
