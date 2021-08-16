MoonDogs eliminated from playoffs
ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud scored six runs in the seventh inning to secure a 9-2 victory Monday and sweep the Mankato MoonDogs 2-0 in a Northwoods League best-of-three playoff series Monday.
The MoonDogs tied the game at 1 on Jack Costello’s sacrifice fly in the third inning. After St. Cloud regained the lead, Max Crabbe delivered an RBI single in the fifth to make it 2-2.
St. Cloud took the lead in the sixth on a wild pitch before breaking the game open in the seventh.
Simon Gregersen took the loss, yielding six earned runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in six innings.
The MoonDogs finish the season at 44-26.
