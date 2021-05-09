With reduced capacities, fewer fan events and endless uncertainty, Mankato MoonDogs’ baseball just didn’t feel the same in 2020.
The hope is to change that in a major way in 2021.
With three new shipping container suites being added to the newly named ISG Field and positive news about attendance possibilities, it’s starting to seem like that’s a real possibility.
“We’re trying to change some things or add some things each and every year — continued investment,” MoonDogs’ owner Chad Surprenant said of the new suites. “It’s just another seating option you didn’t have before.”
The three shipping container suites will sit beyond the right-field fence, about 10 feet off the ground, with each hanging a few feet over the playing field. Each suite can house around 20 fans.
Directly above the three suites, about 18 feet off the ground, will be an open platform that holds another 50-60 spectators.
Construction on the new suites and platform is ongoing, but Surprenant said the hope is to have it finished by the start of the MoonDogs’ season May 31. Surprenant said the project was completely funded by ownership, and cost in the neighborhood of $500,000.
“Let’s face it, it’s entertainment. You sometimes think it’s all about the baseball for people, but it’s not,” Surprenant said. “It’s about providing a getaway for people.”
Added MoonDogs’ GM Tyler Kuch: “It’s going to be the premier spot in the ballpark. We’re going to have catered food, there’s going to be TVs in there, it’s going to hang out over the right-field wall. It’s going to be like you’re right out on the field.”
The club’s biggest goal is getting people back to the park after a year of limited attendance.
Crowds were capped at 250 through most of the shortened 2020 campaign due to COVID-19, with the MoonDogs reaching a max of 375 fans by the end of the season.
It’s still unclear exactly how many fans will be permitted this year, but Surprenant and Kuch each seem confident it will be much higher, with Surprenant hoping to return to business as usual by the end of the summer.
In 2019, the MoonDogs averaged about 1,350 fans per game. It’s hard to know exactly how the numbers project in 2021 given the odd circumstances, but Surprenant’s long-term goal is still to average 1,800 per night, and he’s encouraged by the early returns with the season still weeks away.
“The corporate world, which is a big source of our revenue — at this stage of the game, it’s the best way to gauge our excitement level,” Surprenant said. “Our sponsors have been great. Dealing with them has been like dealing with normal. They’re ready to go. ... We’ve seen new people step up and want to do things from a sponsorship level.”
Another big draw will be the Northwoods League All-Star game, which was scheduled to be in Mankato last summer, but was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Like the attendance policies, the exact nature of the all-star game festivities could still be influenced by the state of the pandemic, but the goal is to have everything that was planned last season.
More specific details will be announced later, but the current plan is to have the home run derby Monday, July 19. The following day, there will be a luncheon and block party near the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in the hours leading up to the actual game.
“It’s going to mean a lot to the businesses around town like hotels, restaurants. We’re going to have players from all over, families, scouts, the Northwoods League board of directors,” Kuch said. “It’s going to be quite the draw.”
