MoonDogs fall to Bismarck Larks 8-4
MANKATO — The Bismarck Larks built an 8-1 lead after six innings and held on for an 8-4 win over the Mankato MoonDogs in a Northwoods League baseball game Wednesday at Franklin Rogers Park.
Matt Warkentin belted two home runs and finished with four RBIs for the winners. Zack Gregory added two hits and two RBIs.
The MoonDogs were led by Nick Novak, Dayton Dooney, Tanner Craig and Michael Perez who finished with two hits apiece. Dooney doubled and scored a run.
Mankato White holds off New Ulm
NEW ULM — The Mankato White VFW Post 950 baseball team jumped to a 5-1 lead and then held on for a 5-4 win over New Ulm Wednesday at Mueller Park.
Ben Snaza tossed the first 52/3 innings for the win. He allowed one earned run on five hits, struck out five and walked one.
Nathan Holmes got the save, allowing one run on two hits in the final 11/3 innings.
Nick Cook led the Mankato offense with two hits and two RBIs. Wyant Fowlds and Joel Rogers also had two hits.
Mankato (8-7) hosts Shakopee in a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Rogers Park.
The Free Press
Robot umpires debut in Atlantic League
YORK, PA. — “Robot umpires” have arrived.
The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional baseball league to let a computer call balls and strikes Wednesday night at its All-Star Game. Plate umpire Brian deBrauwere wore an earpiece connected to an iPhone in his pocket and relayed the call upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar.
The Associated Press
He crouched in his normal position behind the catcher and signaled balls and strikes. It didn’t appear he had any delay receiving the calls in the first inning.
“Until we can trust this system 100 percent, I still have to go back there with the intention of getting a pitch correct because if the system fails, it doesn’t pick a pitch up or if it registers a pitch that’s a foot-and-a-half off the plate as a strike, I have to be prepared to correct that,” deBrauwere said before the game.
The umpires have the ability to override the computer, which considers a pitch a strike when the ball bounces and then crosses the zone. TrackMan also does not evaluate check swings.
The Associated Press
