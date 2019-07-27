EAU CLAIRE, WIS. — Nick Novak went 3 for 5 with a double in the Mankato MoonDogs’ 7-6 Northwoods League loss to the Eau Claire Express on Saturday night.
Adan Fernandez went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the MoonDogs. Josh Elvir was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run.
Dalton Grose took the loss. The Waterville native and Minnesota-Crookston pitcher allowed six runs on four hits with six walks and three strikeouts.
The MoonDogs (27-30, 12-9 in second half) and Express will play again at 2:05 p.m. today at Eau Claire.
