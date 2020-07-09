Everyone in the Northwoods league expected there to be some rust in the early going.
Pretty much all the league’s players missed out on the college baseball season due to COVID-19, and there’s just no way to replicate game situations.
Despite that, the start of the season has still not gone as hoped for the MoonDogs, as they dropped their sixth straight game to begin the season 6-2 to St. Cloud Thursday at Franklin Rogers Park.
“You just got to go back to the main purpose of why we’re here. Why they’re here,” MoonDogs manager Matt Wollenzin said in a phone interview after the game. “To become a better baseball player. Get a little bit better every single day.”
The MoonDogs have struggled in the field throughout the skid, and that was a theme again Thursday. After MoonDogs’ starter Deylen Miley gave up a pair of earned runs in the first, the Rox scored an unearned run in both the second and third to quickly jump out to a 4-0 lead. Miley took the loss, but gave up just two earned over five innings of work.
The MoonDogs got on the board in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Zach Kokoska, but struggled to string hits together despite getting eight in the game.
Their best chance to do significant damage came in the seventh, when they loaded the bases with just one out. However, Kokoska and Tanner Craig each struck out to end the threat.
“We had exactly the guys coming up that we wanted coming up,” Wollenzin said. “Worked out perfectly, just didn’t execute, which has kind of been a sore spot for us so far. Free RBI situations, guy on third, less than two outs.”
Despite the early struggles, Wollenzin knows there’s still a lot of baseball left. He pointed out that this MoonDogs team has spent very little time together, and that it will take some time for players to get comfortable with each other.
However, despite that, he’s been impressed with the team’s resolve, and feels good things will come if the group stays together and in good spirits.
“Good teams focus on playing winning baseball. When each guy focuses on that, they end up getting better individually as well.”
Zach Gilles, Jake Thompson, Mason Hull and Kokoska each had two hits for the MoonDogs. Kokoska finished with two RBIs.
Mankato (0-6) will host Waterloo at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Franklin Rogers Park.
