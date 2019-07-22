WILLMAR — Daniel Walsh drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday, lifting the Willmar Stingers to a 3-2 win over the Mankato MoonDogs in a Northwoods League baseball game.

Fabian Muniz took the loss in relief. Aldo Fernandez picked up the win, pitching a hitless ninth inning.

Designated hitter Adan Fernandez finished 2 for 4 with a run scored for the MoonDogs. Teammate Tyler Casagrande singled and drove in a run.

The MoonDogs (25-28, 10-7 in second half) play the Stingers again at 7:05 p.m. tonight in Willmar.

