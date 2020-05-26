In most summers, the Hart and Wojcik families would already be hosting Mankato MoonDogs players and attending games, enjoying time at Franklin Rogers Park.
But this has not been a usual summer, and the ballpark and those spare bedrooms are empty. If, or when, players report to Mankato, there are also health concerns with inviting players into a home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m OK with it,” said Chris Hart, whose family has hosted a MoonDogs player for the last four years. “You need to talk with the parents of the players and make sure everybody is comfortable with it.
“But we still want to do it. It’s something our family looks forward to, and it’s been great every year. It’s great to get to know the players and meet new families.”
Carrie Flanagan, who coordinates host families for the MoonDogs, said the organization usually needs 28 to 30 host families, but this summer, there are five or six that have decided not to host players. One of those has a child with a health condition, while another had to turn a bedroom into a home office during this pandemic. Others just out-grew the experience, with children getting older.
The Harts — dad Chris; mom Vicki; son Carson, 11; and daughter London, 7 — are preparing to host another MoonDogs player, waiting to see which one. With other college baseball leagues closing, the Northwoods League is still hoping to salvage something of this season, especially the All-Star game and its festivities in Mankato in July.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Chris Hart said. “Who knows what the next announcement will be?”
The Wojcik family has hosted a MoonDogs player the last three summers, and is hoping for a fourth. With four boys in Scott and Lisa’s family — Konnor 17; Riston, 15; Braxton, 11; and Keaton, 11 — baseball is a big part of the summer.
“It’s been great (to host),” Lisa Wojcik said. “With four boys that love baseball, sometimes we have to make sure (the players) have a little time to themselves. They look up to those players.”
Wojcik said one of her sons has medical issues so they discussed whether or not they would bring a player into their home this summer. But they decided that they would take as much precaution as possible to ensure everyone’s health.
“We have cleaned everything, and we have (sanitary) wipes everywhere,” she said. “At some point, it seems like we’re all going to be affected to some extent.”
The Wojciks are holding out hope that the Northwoods League decides to play baseball sometime this summer. In the last three seasons, they’ve made friends with other players and their families, usually going on a spring trip to watch those players when they return to college.
“I’m not sure. It’s hard to tell (if there will be baseball this summer),” Wojcik said. “With so many states involved, it becomes complicated. Our boys are waiting to see if their teams will play this summer, too. We’ll see what happens.”
