Second baseman Kip Fougerousse’s walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the Mankato MoonDogs to a 6-5 Northwoods League win over Rochester in front of a franchise second-best attendance of 2,604 Thursday night at ISG Field.
Mankato, which trailed 5-4 before right fielder Asher Bradd delivered a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the seventh, won the season series from the Honkers (32-34 overall, 14-18 in second half) five games to three. Grant Garza improved to 4-1 on the season by recording the final three outs while the ‘Dogs bullpen of Ian Culver and Louis Magers were impressive as well.
Bradd, a redshirt junior from Illinois, collected three of the MoonDogs’ eight hits while Fougerousee chipped in a pair. Center fielder Ty Rumsey, catcher Ariel Armas and left fielder Eli Anderson also tallied hits as Mankato closed out its home season.
The MoonDogs (37-29, 18-15) received a solid start from Minnesota State’s Tanner Shumski before Culver’s nifty 3 1/3 inning stint and Magers set things up down the stretch.
“I knew we’d be a competitive team based on what we had returning from last year,” MoonDogs’ manager Danny Kneeland said. “We won forty games last year and we had a good crew coming back and a lot of those guys stuck around this year. One of our goals is to make the playoffs so not doing that is kind of disappointing, but there’s still a lot of positives to reflect on.
“We had a winning record, nine all-stars and our attendance was good. These guys put in a ton of work. We have the opportunity here to put in a lot of game-day work and these guys took advantage of all the tools they had to get better. One of the words I’d use for this team is they were very resilient and a lot of tough things were thrown their way. We had some stretches with a lot of games in a row and there wasn’t any complaining. ... They all love the game and understand why they are here.”
Armas, a two-year regular from the University of San Diego, came up with two defensive gems to keep the Honkers at bay late in the game.
“This is such a great group of guys with a ton of talent,” Armas said before the game. “This team has really focused as a group and that has really helped us on the field. We’ve had guys come and go, but the big thing is the team chemistry and how well everybody treats each other in the locker room and on the bus rides. That has been a big part of our success on the field.
“It has been a long summer, but I think what most of us will take away is the type of relationships we’ve built and the bonds with not only the players but the coaches as well. You learn a lot about each other on these long road trips so you might as well strengthen the relationships. We’ve had some ups and downs, but everyone came into the season with the mind-set to get better and grow as a baseball player.”
Bradd nearly gunned down a runner tagging up from second base on a deep fly to right field. However, the Honkers got a solo home run down the right-field line by Mattie Thomas in the second before RBI doubles from Carson Stevens and Petey Craska ended Shumski’s run and put Rochester in front 5-4.
“The atmosphere here is really cool and I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” Bradd said. “It’s definitely a grind when you get here around two and leave around ten so getting along with the guys is really fun. I think everyone here had a lot of fun this summer.”
Mankato closes out its season Friday and Saturday in Waterloo.
