MANKATO — A first-inning momentum shift at Franklin Rogers Park lifted the Mankato MoonDogs to an 8-3 Northwoods League victory over Bismarck Tuesday night before a crowd of 1,270.
After a Larks’ threat in the top of the first inning was defused by a double play, left fielder Josh Elvir’s three-run blast over the Marco sign in right-center field triggered a nine-hit MoonDogs’ attack. Veteran left-hander Brett Newberg picked up his franchise record 18th win, scattering 10 hits over eight innings while striking out four and walking two.
“I had a hell of a defense behind me that’s for sure,” said Newberg, who allowed three earned runs while throwing 97 pitches. “There were a few innings that could have gotten a lot hairier it it wasn’t for those three double plays they turned. Without them it would have been a lot more interesting so a shout out to them and our offense for scoring eight runs.
“I think that first inning kind of shifted the momentum our way right away. Elvir obviously had a good day and that kind of swung us until we slowed down a little in the middle until we sort of put the nail in the coffin. ... If we keep playing like this, we’re going to be in a good spot in the second half.”
Mankato (20-23 overall, 5-2 in second half) got things rolling immediately as shortstop Nick Novak sliced a double down the left-field line before second baseman Dayton Dooney drew a one-out walk off losing pitcher Drew Mesecher. Elvir, the Division II Player of the Year from Angelo State, then crushed a Mesecher offering well over the right-center field fence.
“That was good to get ahead early like that,” said Elvir, who ended up with two hits and three runs scored, said. “If you’re on the other team and that happens you kind of go downhill from there and really have to mentally lock in to get going.
“I was seeing the ball very well after having a good batting practice today. I didn’t have a very good day yesterday, but I stayed confident and stuck to my approach today.
“If we can keep the energy up we’ll keep having fun. This is a great group of guys, there’ not one single person on this team that I don’t like. There’s a lot of chemistry here and we have a lot of fun together.”
Bismarck (21-21, 1-5) trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fourth behind four straight hits — Stephen Baughan, Alex Peterson, Clay Woeste and Matt Warkentin — and Brian Leonhardt’s sacrifice fly. After the Larks tied things in the sixth on Warkentin’s bullet over the left-field fence, Newberg worked a 1-2-3 seventh before an eighth-inning twin-killing and a nifty 3-1 putout in which Newberg barely won the race to first ended his evening.
Mankato manufactured a run in the bottom of the sixth after Elvir belted a lead-off double into the left-center field gap. After a passed ball moved him up and a two-out walk to Garrett Gilbert put runners on the corners, Elvir raced home on a delayed steal to give the ‘Dogs a 4-3 lead.
The ‘Dogs added four runs an inning later, highlighted by center fielder Sean Ross’ two-run double. Novak, Cuba Bess and Gilbert also singled in the surge.
“We’ve got a ton of big double plays since we’ve been playing better baseball,” MoonDogs’ manager Matt Wollenzin said. “We have a lot of good athletes who can play multiple posititons in the infield.
“Elvir is on fire right now for us, he’s really swinging at good pitches. Brett fills up the zone. He’s not afraid of contact so he doesn’t get behind in the count to often. He mixed a little bit more today and threw a few really good sliders.”
Novak finished with two hits and two runs scored for the winners, who also received two hits each from Bess and Elvir. Jaxon Passino set the Larks down in order in the final frame, striking out one.
Wyatt Ulrich, Peterson and Warkentin collected two his each for the Larks, who stranded eight runners on base compared to Mankato’s seven.
The two teams close out the series today with a 6:35 first pitch at FRP.
