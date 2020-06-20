It’s been a frustrating spring for Mankato MoonDogs owner Chad Surprenant.
As a businessman, he doesn’t want to see his organization sit idle, not producing any revenue. And as a baseball fan, he wants to hear that bat hit the ball and sing along with Take Me Out To The Ballgame.
“Once you get past the business part,” Surprenant said. “you just want to provide some baseball opportunities for the players, the coaches, the fans in the community. How do you not get excited about that?”
The Northwoods League teams in Minnesota and Iowa got the go-ahead to play some games Friday when Gov. Tim Walz announced that outdoor sports can begin as early as June 24, with proper social distancing and health protocols in place.
Mankato, Willmar, St. Cloud, Rochester and Waterloo, Iowa, will play a 40-game regional schedule. There will be more days off than usual, as that one team will be idle every night.
All of the cities except Mankato have been cleared to host games, and Surprenant said he thinks the city will approve the use of Franklin Rogers Park.
The Northwoods League has decided to play games within regions as a safety measure to help protect players and fans from COVID-19. Teams in North Dakota have already begun playing games, while the Wisconsin-Illinois region and the Michigan region are scheduled to start July 1.
MoonDogs’ manager Matt Wollenzin lives in Mankato so it won’t take him long to get ready for the season. Assistant coach Keirce Kimbel arrived in Mankato last weekend, hoping the season would start soon.
Surprenant said players would begin heading for Mankato shortly.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, but we know the players are excited to get here and start playing,” Surprenant said. “It will take us longer to get the players here than it will to get the ballpark ready. We’ve been getting everything ready for some time now.”
Franklin Rogers Park has been prepared to host fans with some restrictions. As of now, only 250 fans will be allowed into Franklin Rogers Park, but Surprenant is hopeful the maximum number of fans will be relaxed, allowing more fans spread out around the ballpark.
MoonDogs general manager Justin White said the grandstand can normally seat around 871, but every other row will need to be empty, and groups must sit at least six feet apart. After those changes, the grandstand will be able to seat around 240.
Other safety measures will include digital tickets, hand sanitizing stations and a deep clean of the stadium after each game.
The MoonDogs’ season was scheduled to begin on May 26.
Free Press staff writer Kevin Dudley contributed to this report. Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
