MANKATO — Three players from the Mankato MoonDogs have been chosen for the Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played July 19 at Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
Outfielder Sean Ross, closer Tyson Neighbors and infielder Boston Merila were named to the Great Plains team for the All-Star game.
Ross, who has played in 32 games, leads the MoonDogs in batting average (.416), which is second-best in the Northwoods League. He also has five home runs and a league-best 35 RBIs.
Neighbors leads the MoonDogs with seven saves, which is fourth most in the league, and hasn't allowed an earned run in 14 innings over 13 appearances.
Merila ranks third on the team with a .349 batting average and .465 on-base percentage in 23 games.
