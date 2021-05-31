MANKATO — Former Mankato MoonDogs’ shortstop Nick Novak turned in a stellar three-year stint in the Northwoods League with plenty of memorable moments.
Monday night at ISG Field, his younger brother Mitchell wasted little time in creating his own legacy as the ‘Dogs’ second baseman, bouncing a walk-off single through the hole to give Mankato a 2-1, 10-inning triumph over La Crosse in the season opener in front of 1,444 fans.
Novak collected two of Mankato’s three hits as the MoonDogs relied on their pitching staff — Blake Reilly, John Lundgren, Luke Young and Nolan Pender — to shut down the Loggers on six hits. The quartet registered 14 strikeouts as each team stranded 11 runners. La Crosse’s pitchers — Travis Luensman, CC Crain, Erik Demchuk and Marius Balantis — were equally impressive in totaling 12 strikeouts.
“With two strikes on me, I was just looking to put something in play,” Novak said. “I saw the infield in so I was just looking to get it through there. I knew watching my brother here that everything is faster and the pitchers throw harder. Our pitchers threw very well and they picked me up when I made an error.
“My experience here has been really great. The crowd out here really came out to support us and that was great. I just try to put the ball in play as much as I can. I’ll bunt if I have to to get the runners over in scoring position. ... I thought I might get the bunt, but I didn’t and to get that first win out of the way is going to be really helpful.”
After Reilly, a right-hander from Grand Canyon, struck out four over the first three innings, the MoonDogs scored a run without a hit in the bottom of the fourth when Gustavus Adolphus’ Bryce Novak was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a wild pitch. The Loggers tied it in the fifth when Darrian Escobar-Winter smacked an RBI ground rule double to deep center field.
Young, a right-hander from Midland College in Texas, set down nine of the batters he faced — five on strikeouts — before Pender struck out the side in the final frame with runners on second and third base.
“It was really fun pitching out here for the first time and hopefully we can have some more outings like this one,” Young said. “This is a good group of guys and this is a great field to play on. I located my fastball and change-up really well tonight. It made me feel more comfortable on the mound knowing that all our pitchers were locating well. I could go to my other pitches if needed, but staying with those two was crucial.”
Mankato started the 10th inning with Caleb Heuertz at second base via the International Tie Breaking rule. Heurtz stole third base on a fake bunt attempt before Novak squeezed his game-winner through the hole.
“We had a lot of contributors out there on the mound,” MoonDogs’ manager Matt Wollenzin said. “We saw Mitchell with St. Scholastica against Bethany and there’s a lot of similarities between him and Nick. They’re both bulldogs out there and they play the game the right way. They’re very athletic and fun to watch play. After losing our first six last year, I’ll be able to sleep much better.”
The two teams continue a four-game series with Game 2 at ISG Field.
