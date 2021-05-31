In some ways, the 2020 Northwoods League season was a grand affair.
COVID-19 cut the college baseball season short and other big-time summer leagues, such as the Cape Cod League, didn’t play at all.
So without many options, the league was even more stocked with talent than usual, and everyone was eager to get back on the field after months away from the game.
There was a full college baseball season in 2021 and those other leagues are up and running, but with fans filling the stadiums again, there’s no doubt this summer will still feel like a celebration for the people on the field — just in a different way.
“The guys last year, they brought it everyday despite kind of the subpar circumstances as far as attendance goes,” MoonDogs’ manager Matt Wollenzin said. “I think even when we were on the road at places that allowed more fans, you could kind of see it — how much players fed off that from an energy standpoint.”
MoonDogs’ players started trickling into town over the weekend, and the team had its first organized workout Sunday, a day before Monday’s season-opener against LaCrosse at 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field.
Some players are still playing college ball, but everyone will be in town at some point in June.
With the league returning to its usual 72 games in 76 days after the shortened 2020 season, the roster will be extremely fungible, especially with all seniors having an extra year of college eligibility.
The MoonDogs will feature several returning players, including California State Bakersfield infielder Evan Berkey, a graduating senior who has several routes in front of him.
After hitting .250 with a .727 OPS in 31 games for Mankato in 2020, Berkey is in the midst of a massive spring for the Roadrunners, currently hitting .331 with a team-leading .941 OPS.
Berkey could play another season for Bakersfield, but he also could get professional interest in the MLB Draft this summer, which would likely cut his MoonDogs season short.
However, if he doesn’t find the right professional opportunity, he’ll likely return to school in hopes of finding the right fit next offseason.
For players like Berkey, the Northwoods League experience is key, because it’s where you learn about the rigors of being a professional.
“Each year I play summer ball, it motivates me more and more to keep wanting to grind for professional ball,” said Berkey, who played a full season with Rochester in 2019. “After that first year I played with the Honkers ... I knew for a fact that being a professional baseball player was something I wanted to do.”
Added Wollenzin: “They find out a lot about themselves. What it takes in terms of taking care of your body on and off the field ... also just the mental grind that comes along with playing every single day. You kind of see who’s cut out for it and who isn’t.”
Team goals for a season aren’t always easy to nail down for Northwoods League teams.
It’s hard to know how a team is going to come together with everyone coming in from different schools, and turnover is a guarantee.
Winning may not seem like as big of a deal in a league where individual development is the main objective, but it turns into a long 76 days if chemistry is lacking and the team is playing poorly.
“That team aspect — winning cures all. It’s a lot easier to improve individually if we’re doing the things that we need to be doing as a team,” Wollenzin said. “Showing up everyday, getting better, all that stuff is a lot easier when you’re rolling off Ws.”
