MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs baseball game against Rochester on Tuesday night at Franklin Rogers Park was suspended because one of the Honkers players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Honkers made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying the player was asymptomatic and in isolation. The Honkers also announced that their season would be suspended until July 14, though the restart date is fluid.
It's possible that the player participated in Monday's game at Franklin Rogers Park, but MoonDogs general manager Justin White said the team was awaiting additional information and guidance from the league and medical officials.
"At this time, we're still waiting to get more details from Rochester," White said. "We'll see if that means we need to get some players retested or quarantined. We want to do whatever we can to keep our players and coaches safe."
MoonDogs players were tested when they arrived in Mankato and are given temperature checks each day when they arrive at the ballpark.
Tuesday was the only MoonDogs' game in the next week against Rochester, which has three games against Willmar and two against St. Cloud before July 14.
On Sunday, three teams at Traverse City, Michigan, announced they were pausing their season because of positive coronavirus tests on players with the Travese City Pit Spitters, Great Lakes Resorters and Northern Michigan Dune Bears.
The MoonDogs (0-3) will play at St. Cloud on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. It's possible that a game will be rescheduled with another Northwoods League team on Sunday, which is a scheduled off day, but an announcement on that will come later.
