There wasn’t much that didn’t go right for the Mankato MoonDogs last season.
A team record was set in average attendance. They posted the second-best winning percentage in the Northwoods League.
The league’s all-star game festivities came to Mankato, complete with a local celebrity — Matt Higgins — putting on an absolute show in the home-run derby.
“Fun is the first word that comes to mind,” MoonDogs field manager Matt Wollenzin said of last season. “Obviously we won a lot of games and had a lot of success, but I think the fun part is most important for these kids. Just trying to create an environment where they enjoy showing up to the ballpark everyday.
“When that happens, they’re far more likely to go out every day and try to improve.”
The goal will be to have a bunch more fun this summer, and Wollenzin is confident he’s got a roster that can build off last season’s 44-24 campaign.
It starts with a plethora of returning pitchers: Owen Boerema, Thomas Bruss, Simon Gregersen, Caleb Heuertz, John Lundgren, Nolan Pender and Luke Young.
Over 55 2/3 innings last season, Pender, a Northwoods League all-star, went 8-2 with a 2.43 earned-run average. He’ll anchor the pitching staff and be a team leader in his third summer in Mankato.
“Not to take away from what he can do on the mound, but his biggest value is just being an awesome teammate,” Wollenzin said. “The energy that he brings to the yard everyday — just an ideal locker-room guy.”
No position players from last season’s roster are back at this point, but there are some exciting newcomers and connections.
Wollenzin was able to land Florida State’s James Tibbs and Treyton Rank. Tibbs, a true freshman outfielder, is in the midst of a huge season for the Seminoles, with 10 home runs and a .973 OPS.
There’s also excitement about San Diego’s Justin DeCriscio and Ariel Armas, along with San Jose State’s Charles McAdoo. Indiana State’s Sean Ross, who played for Mankato in 2019, will also be in the mix for significant playing time.
“Our on-field talent — I’m about as excited about our team coming in here as I’ve ever been,” MoonDogs’ owner Chad Surprenant said.
Surprenant hopes MoonDogs’ fans share his excitement, and there’s good reason to believe they do. There didn’t end up being attendance restrictions last season, but as Surprenant and the front office prepared for 2021, there was uncertainty surrounding capacity due to COVID-19.
Despite that, Mankato still averaged 1,365 fans per game last summer, a club record. The MoonDogs averaged 1,335 and 1,350 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
There’s been no uncertainty in the lead-up to this season. It’s going to be full capacity, and the ballpark experience should be 100% normal.
Live music will return on Fridays and Saturdays, and Surprenant said there could even be a possibility of that during the week.
The shipping container suites in right field that opened last season have been marketed from the start and there will also be more focus on the berm bar.
Surprenant is confident attendance will continue to rise.
“I think people are starting to really experience the ballpark the way we want them to,” Surprenant said. “What I think the Mankato area can support is 1,800 a night. I won’t probably be satisfied until we get to that number.
“I’d love to get to 1,500 this year.”
The MoonDogs will open the season at 6:35 p.m. Monday with a home game against Duluth at ISG Field.
