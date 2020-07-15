As sports continue to return in the coming weeks and months, fans are going to want to start going to games again.
Of course, COVID-19 is going to have a lot to say about whether fans can come at all, let alone how many, but teams will still have to make plans regarding the topic.
For the Mankato MoonDogs, fans are back in the seats, but it’s not like normal. And that just may be the way it is for the rest of the summer.
“The crowds are still rocking ... it’s still family-friendly, affordable baseball,” MoonDogs general manager Justin White said. “We are, of course, hopeful that we get access to more fans at some point.”
As things currently stand, outdoor gatherings of 250 or more are prohibited by Gov. Tim Walz’ “stay safe Minnesota” order. With Franklin Rogers Park being an outdoor stadium, that’s the number the club has to abide by.
Because of that, the MoonDogs can’t accommodate all the demand for tickets, which has forced White and the rest of the MoonDogs’ staff to develop protocols determining who gets tickets.
The MoonDogs’ generally have a little more than 250 tickets in circulation for games, as they realize not everyone with a ticket will come. That system has worked well, as White said there is generally in the neighborhood of 240 people at each game.
In a normal year, the MoonDogs would have over 250 season ticket holders and table club members combined, but numbers have fallen due to the pandemic, so that number is currently in the neighborhood of 200. Those two groups get first priority, so around 80% of the tickets on a nightly basis are allocated there.
The remaining 50 tickets are reserved for host families and partial season ticket holders. Partial season tickets are also down, so the MoonDogs have been able to accommodate this group.
“The biggest challenge is the host families,” White said. “Everybody else is pre-purchased, so we know exactly when they’re coming ... almost like a reservation.”
Over the last two years, the MoonDogs have averaged 1,335-1,350 fans per night. While getting back to those numbers at any point this summer seems impossible, MoonDogs’ owner Chad Surprenant still has hopes it can be higher than 250.
“It’s interesting being at the ballpark with 250, when you’re used to averaging 1,350,” Surprenant said. “When you look at it, there are some major gaps (in seating). ... If you look at even doubling it, I think you’d still see significant gaps and distancing opportunities.”
Even if more fans are allowed at some point, White said that he doesn’t “foresee us selling a walk-up ticket all year.”
Despite that, like Surprenant, White feels the team could safely have anywhere from 750-1,000 people with pre-purchased tickets.
“I certainly feel for those folks who aren’t able to attend MoonDogs games,” White said. “We’re doing our best to develop plans to get more individual buyers in.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
