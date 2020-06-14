The Northwoods League is continuing to make its return, but without any of the Minnesota teams.
At least not for now.
In a press release Thursday, the league announced a “Wisconsin-Illinois pod” has been formed that will start play July 1. The pod includes the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wisconsin Woodchucks.
Pod play will end Aug. 20 and will be followed by a two-day playoff.
In North Dakota, another pod comprised of the Bismarck Larks, Bismarck Bull Moose and Bismarck Flickertails, is set to begin play at Bismarck on Monday.
“We are preparing as if something will happen,” MoonDogs part owner Chad Surprenant said of a potential MoonDogs season.
As things currently stand, baseball cannot be played as part of Gov. Tim Walz’ “stay safe Minnesota” order. The Minnesota Department of Health has dubbed baseball a “medium risk” sport, as are softball, soccer, basketball and volleyball. None of those medium risk sports are allowed to play games at this time.
Many thought baseball and softball games would be able to resume June 15, but that no longer is possible, as Walz offered July 1 as a possible return date at his press briefing Wednesday.
When it comes to a season format, the “pod” model seems like the best option. Surprenant said the most likely scenario is a Minnesota-Iowa pod consisting of the MoonDogs, St. Cloud Rox, Rochester Honkers, Willmar Stingers and Waterloo Bucks. According to Surprenant, it appears Duluth will not be participating.
“I think we are going to get some games in ... something along the lines of a 40-game schedule,” MoonDogs general manager Justin White said. “I think we’ve got a real good chance of starting somewhere between that July 1-15 window.”
While the MoonDogs patiently await the green light, White and the rest of the staff are hard at work preparing Franklin Rogers Park for games.
White said the grandstand’s normal capacity is 871. However, every other row will need to be empty, and each group of people will need to be at least six feet apart. After those modifications, the grandstand will be able to seat around 240.
Other safety measures include, the concession staff taking the usual precautions, digital tickets, hand-sanitizing stations and a massive deep clean of the stadium after each game.
“We consider ourselves to be experts in family fun and entertainment, but right now, we’re working on becoming experts in health and safety protocols,” White said. “We’re doing everything we can to ensure that a family can come out to a MoonDogs game, and then come home and feel they had a safe experience.”
Even if games are able to start, the MoonDogs are almost certain to suffer a financial hit. There is no TV deal in the Northwoods League, so the “empty stadiums” model that major sports leagues are using will not work.
Money is made through sponsorships and having fans in the seats, and the latter is going to be an issue.
“The 250 attendees thing — that’s a real problem. Frankly, 500 is a real problem. We won’t be able to make ends meet at 250 or 500,” Surprenant said.”
Over the last two years, the MoonDogs have averaged around 1,335 to 1,350 fans per game. Surprenant estimates the team would need to average at least 1,000 to break even.
But make no mistake, if there’s only going to be 500 people allowed at games ... the MoonDogs season would still happen.
“We would do it. We’ll do it and just lose money,” Surprenant said. “We didn’t necessarily buy the thing to make a ton of money. We bought it because the Minnesota Vikings had just left, and we thought the town needed something people could go do.”
“We might lose more money having the season at this point, but we’re committed to doing it. Let’s go have some fun.”
