MANKATO — Willmar stretched its Northwoods League winning streak to nine games with a 13-3 rout of the Mankato MoonDogs Saturday at Franklin Rogers Park.
Catcher Chase Stanke (Minnesota) drove in four runs, scored twice and ripped two hits — a double and triple into the right-center field gap — as the Stingers (11-2) erased an early 2-1 deficit by reeling off 12 unanswered runs. Jayson Newman collected two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs for the winners, who also received three hits from Brooks Lee.
“We did a good job offensively early on until we missed out on a big situation with the bases loaded,” MoonDogs’ manager Matt Wollenzin said. “There were a couple of big calls that went against us in big spots in the game, but that’s not an excuse for the outcome, we just didn’t keep competing.”
Mankato starter Jared Milch allowed only one run on three hits through 3.1 innings before the Stingers rocked five relief pitchers the rest of the way. Willmar, which ended up with 13 hits compared to the ‘Dogs’ eight, scored in six straight at-bats before right-hander Nolan Pender struck out two and walked one without allowing a hit over the final frame.
After Griffen Cheney’s RBI single put Willmar in front 1-0, the MoonDogs (3-11) grabbed a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the third behind a double into the right-field corner by Zach Kokoska, along with singles from Evan Berkey and Mason Hull. However, Tanner Craig bounced into an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play and the ‘Dogs didn’t score again until the ninth on Berkey’s sacrifice fly.
“We came out swinging it hot and we’ve been playing better lately,” Kokoska, who along with Berkey banged out two hits apiece, said. “Things kind of fell apart and we can’t let that happen. I feel comfortable playing Willmar the next three games because I feel we can do some damage.”
Willmar scored two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings before a seven-run burst over the seventh and eighth innings put things away. The Stingers left ten runners on base compared to Mankato’s nine.
The two teams play a day-night doubleheader Sunday in Willmar.
