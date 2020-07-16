ROCHESTER — Rochester scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the Mankato MoonDogs 7-6 in a Northwoods League baseball game Thursday.
Rochester had scored a run in ninth inning to to send the game into extra innings.
The MoonDogs tied the game at 1 when Zach Kokoska delivered an RBI single in the top of the third inning.
The MoonDogs scored four runs in the fourth, with Zach Gilles driving in two with a double. Michael Curialle and Kokoska also had RBIs in the rally.
Rochester scored three unearned runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to one.
Mason Hull gave Mankato the lead in the 10th inning with an RBI single, but Rochester answered with two runs in the final at-bat.
The MoonDogs out-hit Rochester 15-6 but committed six errors. Curialle had three hits, while Gilles, Evan Berkey, Dylan Phillips and Maddux Houghton each had two.
The MoonDogs (2-10) play at Rochester again tonight.
The Free Press
