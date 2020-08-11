MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs played the role of the spoiler Tuesday night as a four-pitcher shutout produced the most gratifying win of the season, a 1-0 victory over league-leading St. Cloud at Franklin Rogers Park.
MoonDogs’ starter A.J. Wood tossed four superb innings to get things rolling before a trio of relievers — Jakob Meyer, Tyler Eckberg and Dylan Phillips — closed things out to snap the Rox’s five-game winning streak. The Rox’s loss, along with Waterloo’s 10-4 win over Willmar, leaves the Bucks with a half-game lead heading into the final eight days of the season.
“With all those guys leaving, to go out on top was nice,” Mankato manager Matt Wollenzin said. “Being able to throw our best back-end guys out of the bullpen back-to-back-to-back after a great start from A.J. was key. I think it showed the personality of this group and how they come out and work hard every day.
“We made a lot of good plays defensively all over the field. Our mindset coming in was no different than any other day. Anytime we have those fresh arms out of the pen, you just have to find a way to execute offensively and scratch out a few runs. We were able to get that big sacrifice fly under some pressure and we had a lot of good at-bats. ... It was sweet for these guys to go out on top.”
St. Cloud (21-12) starter Justin Kelly was just as impressive in his six-inning stint, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out one and walking one. Trevor Koenig, a 6-foot-8 left-hander from St. Cloud State, struck out two and walked one without giving up a hit over the final two frames.
Third baseman Jordan Barth led the Rox with two hits, while shortstop Evan Berkey paced the ‘Dogs’ with a pair of singles.
“We had our stud guy go out there and get ground balls, and we made the plays to it feels good to get a win on my last day here,” Berkey said. “I just tried to zone in on things, get the barrel out and focus on the middle of the field. Our team goal was to find barrels and hit the ball hard.
“This was one of my favorite games of the year. I mean you’re always on your toes in a 1-0 game. ... It was a pitching duel, and we scratched one across to get the win.”
After Meyer, who moved to 2-0 on the year after pitching two-hit ball over 2 2/3 innings, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth by getting a double-play ball, the MoonDogs scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of frame.
Berkey bounced a lead-off single into center field and second baseman Michael Curialle bounced a base hit through the hole. Adam LaRock then delivered a sacrifice fly after Berkey moved up on Phillips’ fly out to deep center field.
“I am not thinking too much on the mound, I am just trying to get my team the win,” said Meyer, who fanned the final two hitters he faced. “I just try to pitch to contact to get some outs and give my guys a chance to get the lead for us. Honestly, I am looking for the double play there to get out of their quickly. I know my guys behind me will make plays so I am just trying to get a ball on the ground.”
Eckberg struck out one in setting down all four batters he faced before the hard-throwing Phillips struck out two before giving up a two-out single to Barth. However, Phillips got Garett Delano to fly out to LaRock in right field to end things.
Mankato (15-20) takes two days off before heading to Willmar on Friday.
