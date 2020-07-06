For more than three months, Mankato MoonDogs players sat and watched helplessly as their season was up in the air.
Not having a college baseball season was already bad enough, but missing out on the summer season would have forced players to go two calendar years without many high-level, organized games.
It looked like it might not happen for a while, but in the end, the MoonDogs and several other Northwoods League teams have gotten their season.
Now, MoonDogs’ players face the same questions everyone faces when it comes to playing this summer.
Can we make it through the season without a COVID-19 outbreak? And since we’re going to try, what can we do to improve our chances of doing so?
“Everyone wants to play and wants to be here,” Indiana State’s Max Wright said. “No one wants to be the reason something could potentially shut down, so everyone is doing their best to avoid potential exposure.”
Those precautions start at Franklin Rogers Park, where the MoonDogs have restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
No more than 10 players can be in the locker room at one time, and players are given a temperature check before they are allowed into the park each day. All Northwoods League players were tested for the virus when they arrived at their respective cities, but there won’t be the daily testing that will happen in the major professional sports leagues.
On top of that, players are trying to break habits like spitting, high-fiving and chewing sunflower seeds. The pod system is also good for player safety, as travel is limited and there’s never a need to stay overnight.
While these precautions are meaningful, MoonDogs manager Matt Wollenzin pointed out that it could be hard to prevent an outbreak if a player on the team actually contracted the virus.
Because of that, what players do away from Franklin Rogers Park will be important.
“There’s only so much we can do. ... It is their time. They can choose to do what they want with it,” Wollenzin said. “These guys haven’t played baseball in a long time. They don’t want a potential outbreak to ruin the salvaged season that we have had. ... They’re going to do their part.”
For Wright and Oklahoma State’s Jake Thompson, the script is pretty easy, as there really aren’t a lot of places they need to go.
MoonDogs’ players all have a membership at the Mankato YMCA, as daily workouts are essential for aspiring professional baseball players. Other than that, host families generally take care of the grocery shopping, so that mostly just leaves recreation time to chance.
Wright said he’s gone fishing a few times, and Thompson will head through a drive-up to get food occasionally, but that’s about it.
If that mentality continues to prevail, the MoonDogs and the rest of the Northwoods League may be in for a fun, COVID-free summer.
“We’re kinda blessed to be playing ball right now,” Thompson said. “I think we’re all kinda staying safe, staying in our bubble. Not going out and doing things that could expose us.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.