MANKATO — Single-game tickets for Mankato MoonDogs’ Northwoods League playoff games are now on sale.
The MoonDogs will play a best-of-three-game series against St. Cloud, with the opener on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at ISG Field. The second game will be played Monday at St. Cloud, with Game 3 played Tuesday at St. Cloud, if necessary.
Ticket pricing is $10 for general admission, $12 for grandstand seat, $30 for Dog Pound adult and $19 for Dog Pound youth. Prices increase by $2 with purchase at the gate.
Tickets can be purchased at www.mankatomoondogs.com, by calling (507) 625-7047 or at the MoonDogs office at 1221 Caledonia Street.
Tickets for future playoff games will be made available if the MoonDogs win the opening series.
