Mankato MoonDogs general manager Justin White didn’t expect a tape measure to be a major part of his planning for the 2020 Northwoods League season.
Enter COVID-19, and it’s become an extremely important tool, as White and the rest of the league still hope to play baseball this summer.
“We’re busy planning for social distancing, and a safe, fun, family-friendly environment at the ballpark this summer,” White said.
The “no fans model” that major professional sports leagues are considering isn’t an option for the Northwoods League. There aren’t massive TV deals, as revenue comes from sponsorships and people being at the ballpark.
That means adjustments are coming to Franklin Rogers Park, and those will start with the grandstand. White said seating will likely be every other row, and that there will be at least two seats between every group that comes together. The hope is that this would keep each of those groups at least six feet apart.
On top of that, there will be ushers and signs throughout the ballpark to let people know where they can and can’t go.
Majority owner Chad Surprenant noted that the changes made to the ballpark in its renovation two years ago will make social distancing much easier. Still, White estimates only 40-50% of the normal capacity will be able to attend games, unless there’s some type of massive change on the COVID-19 front.
“Fan safety and player safety is going to come first for us. We’re going to take all the precautions necessary and have already begun to do so,” White said.
Opening day is still scheduled for May 26, with the MoonDogs slated to host Willmar. However, both White and Surprenant think starting on that date is unlikely, and the league is expected to make an announcement about scheduling later this week.
Even if late-May isn’t possible, canceling the season doesn’t seem to be on the table. White said the league could evaluate the schedule on the fly, re-evaluating COVID-19 conditions every two weeks.
There’s also a chance the season could end a little bit later than it normally does, although there won’t be games played past Labor Day.
“The league is still trying to make things happen, even if that means a significantly delayed start date,” Surprenant said. “The players, NCAA coaches ... everybody’s wanting it.”
Prior to the March COVID-19 outbreak, the MoonDogs were having a great offseason attracting new sponsors. Those sponsors are still holding strong, but any progress in that area was completely halted by the virus.
Mankato is scheduled to host the Northwoods League all-star game in July, a great draw for sponsors, but that event will be less likely to happen as things get pushed back. However, it’s likely Mankato would get the game in 2021 if it’s canceled.
There’s also issues with player safety, and host families are at the top of that list. White said there’s not been much concern raised by the families in Mankato, but that’s not the case everywhere. It’s possible that various host families throughout the league may not be willing to host a player this summer.
There are still more questions than answers, but it’s clear the MoonDogs will be ready to go if they’re given the green light.
“It’s a great way for the community to come together and have a return to a sense of normalcy,” White said. “What better way to celebrate the summer than out at a MoonDogs game.”
