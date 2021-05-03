MANKATO — Tyler Kuch has been promoted to general manager of the Mankato MoonDogs, it was announced Monday.

Kuch was named the assistant general manager in 2019.

Kuch, a Mankato native, is in his fifth season with the MoonDogs, but his relationship with the Northwoods League franchise dates back to 2000 when his family was a host to players.

Kuch graduated from Minnesota State with a degree in sports management and a minor in marketing. He served as an intern for the Pittsfield (Mass.) Suns of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League 2012-2013, and also interned for the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association in Colorado Springs, Colo. during the off-season of 2013-2014.

Kuch succeeds Justin White, who moved out of the Mankato area following the completion of the 2020 season.

