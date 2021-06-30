ST. CLOUD — Adrian Torres brought in the winning run with an infield groundout as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated St. Cloud 5-4 in 10 innings in a Northwoods League baseball game Wednesday.
The victory allows the MoonDogs to pull into a tie with St. Cloud at the top of the Great Plains West at 21-8.
Matthew Higgins had three hits and two RBIs, and Jacob Wilson had two hits and an RBI. Torres also had two hits.
The MoonDogs tied the game with two runs in the eighth, with Higgins scoring from second base on a wild pitch to make it 4-4.
The MooDogs play at St. Cloud again Thursday, starting at 7:05 p.m.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.