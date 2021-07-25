ST. CLOUD — The Mankato MoonDogs lost a seven-run lead but recovered to defeat St. Cloud 12-7 in a Northwoods League baseball game Sunday.
Matthew Higgins’ RBI single highlighted a four-run first inning, and Jacob Wilson’s three-run homer in the second made it 7-0.
But St. Cloud tied the game with a seven-run fourth inning.
In the seventh inning, Wilson had a two-run double and Adrian Torres added a sacrifice fly as the MoonDogs regained the lead. Justin Boyd had an RBI double in the eighth, and Preston Clifford added a run-scoring single in the ninth for the 12-7 victory.
Mankato (35-16, 11-7 in second half) plays at Duluth on Monday, starting at 6:35 p.m.
The Free Press
