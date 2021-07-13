Through 18 home games this season, the Mankato MoonDogs had won 17.
But the last three home games hadn’t gone so well.
“There was no panic,” MoonDogs manager Matt Wollenzin. “We had some guys who were tired, coming off that eight-game road trip. We just had some guys who needed a break.”
The MoonDogs took advantage of 13 walks and five batters were hit by pitches in a Duluth 13-2 Northwoods League win over Duluth Tuesday at ISG Field. Plenty of position players were able to make their summer pitching debuts in this one.
Seven of the MoonDogs’ home wins have come on walk-offs, though that kind of drama was hardly necessary on Tuesday because this one was decided in the middle innings.
“We’ve been so successful (at home) because we want to put on a good show for the fans,” outfielder Evan Berkey said. “We love playing in front of big crowds. We love to have fun. We feel the fans’ energy, and if they are going to show up, we need to play well.”
The MoonDogs fell behind 1-0 before scoring four runs in the fourth inning, with the help of four walks. Adam Fogel tied the game with an RBI single, followed by Austin Garrett’s two-run double. Luke Beckstein capped the rally with a sacrifice fly.
The MoonDogs’ fifth started with three straight bean balls. Berkey followed with a double down the left-field line — the only hit of the inning — and five walks and another HBP followed in the seven-run at-bat for an 11-1 lead.
“I thought it was good that we didn’t get complacent after scoring four (in the fourth inning),” Berkey said. “We were eager to get back out there.
“I think this win was big for our momentum. When you lose three (in a row), that’s OK. If you lose four, that’s a tough mental hurdle.”
Mankato added a pair of runs in the seventh on RBI singles from Jack Costello and Berkey for a 13-1 lead and to secure another home victory.
“The first time through the order, (the Duluth starter) got us pretty good,” Wollenzin said. “But the second time, we made a great effort to not get beat. We weren’t passive, and it paid off.”
The MoonDogs (29-12, 5-3 in second half) are scheduled to play a day/night doubleheader against St. Cloud on Wednesday at ISG Field. The first game begins at 12:05 p.m., with the second game starting at 6:35 p.m.
“I think the fans play a big part in this,” Wollenzin said. “If you look at attendance, it’s up from 2019, but even when the numbers aren’t up, the fans have given us tremendous energy. And these facilities help; there’s no better ballpark in the league.”
