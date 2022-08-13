Mankato MoonDogs outfielder Sean Ross has been named the Most Valuable Player of the Northwoods League, as voted by league coaches and media members.
Ross, who will be a senior at Indiana State, batted .376, second best in the Northwoods League, with a .476 on-base percentage. He had 14 doubles, three triples and eight home runs.
He scored 51 runs and had 53 RBIs, which ranked fourth in the Northwoods League, and he had 21 stolen bases.
He was a Northwoods League mid-season All-Star and was invited to participate in the Major League Dreams Showcase.
Past MoonDogs who were named the Northwoods League MVP were Carlos Ramirez in 2008, Shaun Cooper in 2011, Jake Shepski in 2016 and Matt Higgins in 2021.
Ross was also one of 32 players selected for the Northwoods League postseason All-Star team.
Willmar’s Jack Habeck was named Pitcher of the Year. Kirk Shrider of Wisconsin Rapids was named the Manager of the Year, and John Halama from Wisconsin Rapids received the Coach of the Year Award.
