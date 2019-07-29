After keeping their feint Northwoods League playoff hopes alive with an 8-7 win in Game 1 against Great Plains West leader St. Cloud, the Mankato MoonDogs quest to survive suffered a huge blow when the Rox rebounded for a 7-1 victory Tuesday night in Game 2 before a crowd of 1,176 at Franklin Rogers Park.
Mankato (28-32 overall, 13-11 in second half) rode the hot stick of right fielder Adan Fernandez — 3-for-4 with a grand slam, five RBIs and three runs scored — and a two-run, first-inning home run by first baseman Tanner Craig to a triumph witnessed by 1,029 in Game 1. Fabian Muniz picked up the win, allowing five earned runs over six innings while striking out five and walking two.
St. Cloud (38-21, 18-6) dominated the second contest behind a complete-game six-hitter from right-hander Alex Carrillo and an 11-hit attack which featured two hits apiece from Gus Steiger, Jordan Barth, Jack Kelly and Ben Carew. Kelly belted a solo home run in the top of the second and a run-scoring single in the seventh as the Rox took a 5-1 lead in the inning.
“There’s a lot of season left and a lot can happen between now and then,” first-year Mankato manager Matt Wollenzin said. “We’re going to keep playing hard.
“I can’t really knock our guys effort level at all, even though we’re kind of out of the playoff picture at times. I saw some guys kind of dragging the second game, but a lot of that had to do with their pitcher.
“He did an awesome job of mixing and keeping our guys guessing the whole game. I haven’t seen Adan Fernandez take swings like that all year and he made him look silly a couple of times so hats off to that guy. Everybody is looking for pitchers and something has to change because it keeps getting harder and harder every year to keep pitchers.”
Mankato, which has lost a dozen pitchers to inning restrictions and varioius other reasons, had 11 available pitchers on the roster for the doubleheader before losing 6-foot-8, right-hander Thomas Bruss to an injury after just two pitches in the eighth inning of Game 2. Left-hander Shane Barringer took the loss in the second game, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking none.
The MoonDogs scored their lone run in the bottom of the second when center fielder Sean Ross ripped a double into the left-field corner and scored when Craig launched a ground-rule double to left-center field. Third baseman Jake Moberg, who collected two hits and drove in a run in Game 1, banged out three hits for the MoonDogs, who stuck out 12 times against Carrilllo and walked just once.
“They had a couple of guys who put together some good at bats and strung some runs together in the both games,” Moberg said. “We find a way to squeeze out the first game, but we kind of fell apart in the second one.
“I am starting to feel better at the plate and am finding a rhythm so hopefully this will kick-start something for me. We started off hot in the second half and we felt we would keep it going, but we’ve been up and down since then.”
Fernandez smacked a grand slam over the right-field fence to put the MoonDogs ahead 7-1 after two inning of Game 1. St. Cloud began to chip away, cutting the deficit to 8-7 after seven innings. However, Jack Pilcher came in to retired the final six hitters, three on strikeouts. Shorstop Nick Novak chipped in a pair of hits for the winners.
“I was just doing what I needed to do with runners on base,” Fernandez said. “The grand slam was an awesome experience because you don’t get that opportunity too much so to drive in all three runs left me speechless
“I felt in the second game he threw me straight off-speed pitches. He wasn’t coming at me and I didn’t make the adjusment. ... I kept swing at his pitches.”
Mankato opens a two-game home series today with a 6:35 game against Thunder Bay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.