MoonDogs’ streak ends at St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD — Matthew Higgins’ two-run homer was all the offense the Mankato MoonDogs could create in a 6-2 loss to St. Cloud in a Northwoods League baseball game Saturday.
Higgins’ homer put the MoonDogs ahead 2-1 in the third inning, but the Rox scored twice in the fourth and twice in the fifth to regain control. Higgins had three of Mankato’s six hits.
The MoonDogs (34-16, 10-7 in second half), who had won four straight, will play at St. Cloud again Sunday, starting at 4:05 p.m.
