MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs overcame a trio of deficits Friday night at Franklin Rogers Park, extending their winning streak to four games with a dramatic 6-5 victory over Rochester.
Rochester (4-11) looked like it scored the game-winner in the top of the eighth inning when Jacob Sauer and Kyle Huckstorf drew two-out walks. Shortstop Robert Moore then bounced an RBI single up the middle. Mankato (7-12) loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth on base hits from Danny Borgstrom and Michael Curialle along with a hit batter. However, an unusual unassisted double play by Moore at shortstop ended the threat.
Mankato used a 10-pitch walk from Curialle in the final frame to load the bases after walks from Jake Thompson and Max Wright to begin the frame. Zach Kokaska then drew the MoonDogs’ fourth straight walk to tie things up before Zach Gilles drilled a walk-off RBI single to win it for Mankato.
After the Honkers received an RBI first-inning double from Connor Denning off ‘Dogs left-handed starter Jared Milch, Emanuel Dean and Curialle collected run-scoring singles in the bottom of the fourth to put Mankato in front 2-1. Milch turned in a solid five-inning stint, striking out six and walking two while allowing just two hits. Rochester starter MaGregor Hines walked two and hit a trio of batters in giving up two hits through four frames.
Rochester regained a 3-2 advantage in the sixth when Ryan Wrobleski ripped a run-scoring double and Steven Moretto lofted a sacrifice fly to deep center field. Once again, the MoonDogs rallied in the bottom of the inning behind an RBI single from Kokoska along with a run-scoring fielder’s choice from Maddux Houghton.
Rochester evened things with a run in the seventh on Denning’s RBI single, setting up the MoonDogs’ heroics in the bottom of the ninth inning. Mankato, which reached base seven times on hit batters, got two hits each from Dean and Curialle.
The two teams play Game 2 of a three-game series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in Rochester, before finishing things off with a 1:05 p.m. clash Sunday at Franklin Rogers Park.
