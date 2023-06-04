MANKATO — Derrick Smith, Jack Anker and Myles Meyer combined on a six-hitter as Mankato defeated St. Cloud 6-0 in a Northwoods League baseball game in front of 1,802 fans Sunday at ISG Field.
The trio allowed two walks with nine strikeouts.
Ty Rumsey had two hits and an RBI to pace the offense, while Mason Landers added two hits. Brendon Horn, Nolan Tichy and Jackson Cooke each drove in a run.
Mankato (4-3) hosts St. Cloud on Monday, starting at 6:35 p.m.
