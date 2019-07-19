Shortstop Nick Novak and first baseman Cuba Bess drove in five runs apiece Friday night to lead the Mankato MoonDogs to a 18-4 Northwoods League victory over Waterloo and complete a doubleheader sweep in front of 1,232 fans at Franklin Rogers Park.
Mankato (24-26, 9-5 in second half) routed the Bucks (24-26, 4-10) 11-1 in the completion of Thursday’s suspended game. The MoonDogs received three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored from center fielder Tyler Casagrande along with a trio of hits from Novak in the opener. Fabian Muniz picked up the victory in Game 1, allowing no runs on one hit over 3 2/3 while striking out three and walking two.
Mankato trailed 1-0 in each game before completely dominating the Bucks the rest of the way amid some steamy conditions. Bess’ three-run double into the left-field corner triggered a seven-run bust in the second inning of Game 2. Left fielder Josh Elvir smacked a two-run homer in the surge while No. 9 hitter Jake Moberg delivered a two-run bouncer through the hole.
Ross belted a pair of doubles in his first two at-bats and ended up scoring three runs. Elvir smacked his eighth home run of the season to lead off the sixth inning, giving him four RBIs and three runs scored. Bess added a sacrifice fly in the third frame and an RBI single in the fifth as the MoonDogs stretched their winning streak to four games.
Second baseman Dayton Dooney chipped in a pair of hits and scored twice for the winners, who ended up with 14 hits to go along with a season-best 18 runs. Right-hander Nick Schmidt allowed four runs on five hits over five innings, fanning five and walking three.
Leading 3-1 with one out in the top of the third of the suspended game, Muniz needed just two pitches to record two outs and begin his impressive stint on the mound.
Mankato expanded its lead to 8-1 in the bottom of third behind four hits, a walk and a hit batter. Second baseman Mikey Perez’s RBI single ignited things before Casagrande followed with a run-scoring single and Moberg rocketed an RBI double. Novak then capped the surge by slicing a run-scoring double into the left-center field gap.
The MoonDogs tallied a run in the fifth when Moberg walked in front of back-to-back singles from catcher Damon Maynard and Novak along with Bess’ sacrifice fly. Perez ripped an RBI double an inning later and Casagrande plated the final run with a bouncer through the hole.
Elvir and Perez banged out two hits apiece while Moberg totaled two RBIs and two runs. In all, the MoonDogs blasted out 15 hits and stranded 11 runners on base.
Mankato begins a two-game series today with a 6:05 p.m. game at Bismarck, North Dakota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.