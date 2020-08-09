MANKATO — First baseman Dylan Phillips drove in five runs Sunday as the Mankato MoonDogs used a seven-run, sixth-inning surge to defeat Rochester 11-1 in a Northwoods League baseball game at Franklin Rogers Park.
Mankato (14-19) broke open a 1-1 contest by taking advantage of three hit batters and a trio of bases loaded walks. Phillips beat a Honkers’ shift by dropping down a bunt single before his two-run bullet into left-center field capped things. Right fielder Michael Curialle chipped in an RBI blooper in the frame while center fielder Zach Gilles reached twice on hit by pitches.
Right-hander Jarret Krzyzanowski allowed one run on three hits before leaving the game with mild cramping after five innings. Krzyzanowski struck out three and walked three while also picking off two baserunners.
A.J. Wood set the Honkers (6-23) in order before Mankato’s seven-run burst made him the winning pitcher. Three ‘Dogs’ relievers — Christian Johnson, Thomas Bruss and Austin Brown — closed things out.
“I thought Krzyzanowski did an awesome job of filling up the zone,” MoonDogs’ manager Matt Wollenzin said. “He had four pitches working and changed speeds throughout. He established the inside fastball a couple of times which made them respect it a little bit.
“Our bullpen did a good job and we took advantage of all the free bases they gave us so it was a good bounce-back win for us. It was nice to add on after they gave us that big inning. We’ve got a bunch of new guys coming in for the final weeks, but I told the guys that have been here from the beginning that I appreciate their efforts. It was kind of an interesting group. It seemed early on the guys weren’t meshing, but they turned out to be a great group that was fun to be around every day.”
Rochester scored its lone run in the fourth when singles from Aaron Simmons and Bryce Mathews set up Ryan Wrobleski’s RBI fielder’s choice. Wrobleski collected two of the Honkers’ six hits.
Mankato tied things in the bottom of the inning behind Even Berkey’s infield single, a throwing error and third baseman Jake Thompson’s opposite-field flare.
“I thought I was able to command my change-up well and that allowed me to keep the hitters off balance,” Krzyzanowski said. “I was also able to command my fastball which allowed me to get out of a few jams. I really try to mix up my timing when there’s runners on base. I don’t want the hitters or runners to get comfortable so I focus on the hitter and getting my team out of the inning.
“Everything has been good and with that being my last start, it was good to go this way.”
Mankato, which left seven runners stranded compared to the Honkers’ eight, closed out the scoring when Phillips blasted a three-run bomb well over the right-center field fence into a stiff breeze. Maddux Houghton added a double in the inning while Gilles, who is headed back to Central Michigan, reached for the fourth time on a base on balls.
“Their starter was doing well, but we found ways to get some guys on and manufacture some runs,” said Phillips, who leads the ‘Dogs with six home runs. “We were able to capitalize on the walks they gave us. ... I just wanted to get the barrel on it and if it got caught up in the wind so be it.”
Left-hander Larson Kindreich, who came into play with a 1.75 ERA, struck out five and hit two batters before exiting after 5 1/3 innings of five-hit ball. After getting a strikeout to start the sixth, he allowed two hits and two hit batters to end up being tagged for five earned runs.
Mankato begins a two-game home series with the surging St. Cloud Rox today at 6:35 p.m. at Franklin Rogers Park.
