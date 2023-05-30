MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs scored four runs in the sixth inning and defeated Thunder Bay 4-2 in a Northwoods League baseball game Tuesday at ISG Field.
Elijah Borjas had a two-run single in the MoonDogs' rally, and Joe Hauser had an RBI single. Easton Fritcher had two of the MoonDogs' five hits.
Starting pitcher Reece Elston tossed five hitless innings, with seven strikeouts and three walks. John Lundgren pitched the final inning for a save.
The MoonDogs (1-1) plays at home Wednesday, hosting Minot at 6:35 p.m.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.