MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs used four bases-loaded walks in the sixth inning to defeat Waterloo 6-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game Friday at ISG Field.

The MoonDogs trailed 2-0 before scoring six runs in the sixth inning. Matthew Higgins, Jack Costello, Austin Garrett and Carson Yates each got an RBI with a bases-loaded walk. Jacob Wilson had an RBI single, and another run scored on a wild pitch.

Owen Boerema pitched six innings to get the win, and Vice Reilly pitched the ninth for the save.

The MoonDogs (37-18, 13-9 in second half) are off for the next two days and will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Monday.

The Free Press

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you