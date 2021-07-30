MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs used four bases-loaded walks in the sixth inning to defeat Waterloo 6-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game Friday at ISG Field.
The MoonDogs trailed 2-0 before scoring six runs in the sixth inning. Matthew Higgins, Jack Costello, Austin Garrett and Carson Yates each got an RBI with a bases-loaded walk. Jacob Wilson had an RBI single, and another run scored on a wild pitch.
Owen Boerema pitched six innings to get the win, and Vice Reilly pitched the ninth for the save.
The MoonDogs (37-18, 13-9 in second half) are off for the next two days and will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Monday.
