MANKATO — What looked like another frustrating loss for the Mankato MoonDogs turned into a dramatic 3-2 walk-off Northwoods League win over Waterloo Friday night at Franklin Rogers Park.
After dominating the action — eight hits, eight walks and four stolen bases — the MoonDogs (1-6) still found themselves trailing 2-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. However, shortstop Mason Hull from Missouri State atoned for a terrible first-inning defensively (three errors) by smacking a two-run double to deep left-center field to snap Mankato’s six-game losing skid.
“It was a rough start for me, but you just have to battle back and luckily we did tonight,” Hull, who led a 10-hit ‘Dogs attack with three, said. “My teammates picked me up. We’ve had some bad breaks all season, but our energy was there the whole game and we just kept pushing and pushing. We wanted to win so bad that we were pumped to be in the game at the end.
“I noticed a couple batters before me, that when he got ahead on the batter, he went to the breaking ball. So when he got that first pitch on me, I thought he was probably coming with a breaking pitch. I just stayed through it and got good wood on it. It felt good and I knew both runs were going to score. To get the first win at home this season is big. ... You just have to keep grinding and stay in the moment.”
Waterloo (6-2) tallied an unearned run in the first before stretching its lead to 2-0 on Jalen Smith’s double and an RBI single from Oraj Anu in the fifth. MoonDogs’ starter Shane Barringer allowed one earned run through five innings while walking one and striking out three. Mankato’s bullpen — Jaret Krzyzanowski, Jacob Meyer and winning pitcher Thomas Bruss — blanked the Bucks the rest of the way, with Meyer striking out all three batters he faced.
“I think you have to credit our pitchers more than anybody,” Mankato manager Matt Wollenzin said. “They got in some self-inflicted jams but pitched their way out of it. They didn’t get scared, they just continued to attack. Offensively, we didn’t get much until late, but we got a lot of barrels ... when you’re not winning they’re not going to fall.
“We kept after it and kept the same mentality until it eventually paid off. I am super proud of the way Mason stuck with it. Not only was he struggling out there defensively, but we’ve been struggling as a team. ... When he came back to the dugout there wasn’t a single player questioning him.”
Mankato trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh when left fielder Emanul Dean laced a two-out single, stole second base and scored on catcher Max Wright’s slicing RBI single to left field. DH Danny Borgstrom collected two hits and a walk for the ‘Dogs, who ended up stranding 13 runners on base, compared to the Bucks’ 10.
Right fielder Zach Kokoska bounced a single through the hole to ignite the ninth-inning surge. Wright then drew a two-out walk, setting up Hull’s game-winner.
Mankato looks to win two in a row Saturday when it travels to Waterloo for a 6:35 contest.
