LA CROSSE, WIS. — The Mankato MoonDogs scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning, but La Crosse answered with two in the final at-bat to win 10-9 in a Northwoods League baseball game Sunday.
Matthew Higgins hit a three-run double, then scored on a wild pitch as the MoonDogs rallied from an 8-5 deficit in the ninth.
Thomas Bruss took the loss, allowing three runs in one inning of relief.
Higgins finished with three hits and five RBIs, while Adrian Torres and Luke Beckstein each had three hits and an RBI.
The MoonDogs (5-2) play at La Crosse again Monday, starting at 6:35 p.m.
