MANKATO -- The Mankato MoonDogs finally will play their season-opener.
The Northwoods League announced Monday that the "pod" of Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud, Willmar and Waterloo, Iowa, will begin playing a regional schedule on July 1.
"We've got nine months of work to get done in nine days," MoonDogs general manager Justin White said. "People are buzzing today. We're hearing from season ticket-holders and folks who want to see a game."
The MoonDogs will host Waterloo, Iowa, at 6:35 p.m. on July 1 at Franklin Rogers Park, followed by two days off. The MoonDogs will then play eight straight days.
Each team will play 40 games over 51 days, with the season ending on Thursday, Aug. 20. There are no games scheduled on Sunday, July 26.
The team with the best winning percentage will be declared the regional winner.
The all-star game was scheduled for July 20-21 at Mankato, but that has been cancelled and rescheduled for 2021 at Franklin Rogers Park.
"People are just excited about watching baseball, from 14U to major leagues," said MoonDogs owner Chad Surprenant, who was in South Dakota last weekend watching his son play in a baseball tournament. "Things are moving in a positive direction."
Each city had to develop a plan for keeping players, coaches and fans safe. As of now, only 250 fans can be allowed into Franklin Rogers Park, and the grandstand has been altered so that non-family groups will sit at least six feet apart, reducing its capacity by about two-thirds.
There will be hand-sanitizing stations throughout the ballpark, which will be cleaned after each game. There are directional messages to keep crowds from gathering and violating the six-foot, social-distancing guidelines.
"We want to make sure that our fans understand we'll still have a family-friendly baseball experience, and it will be done in a safe manner," White said.
Whte said that host families, season ticket holders and Dugout Club and Diamond Lounge members will have first shot at game tickets, especially for the opener. After that, there will be an attempt to free up some walk-up tickets for game nights.
"At 250 (fans), it's quite the challenge," White said. "We'll do our best to talk with season ticket holders and host families to find out if they're going to be using their tickets and maybe sell those seats when we can."
MoonDogs' players will start arriving this week, with the first practice scheduled for Saturday evening.
The Northwoods League has already been playing games in the three-team North Dakota pod. There will also be regional schedules for Wisconsin-Illinois and Michigan, which are also scheduled to begin July 1.
The MoonDogs' original season-opener was scheduled for May 26, but Surprenant said there likely wouldn't be the typical "opening day" festivities, which usually included a big-name guest, on July 1. He's hoping to do something later in the season, when perhaps more fans will be allowed at the ballpark.
