MANKATO — This cold, wet, windy weather, it seems, has many people thinking ahead to summer, and watching baseball at the ballpark is one of those warm-weather highlights.
On Thursday, about 75 or so fans of the Mankato MoonDogs got together with team personnel at Mankato Brewery to sup a new beer, reminisce about past summers and look ahead to another Northwoods League season at ISG Field. The MoonDogs unveiled SMASH IPA, a baseball-themed beer, developed by Mankato Brewery, that will be featured at MoonDogs' home games this summer.
"It's nice to see some people that I haven't seen since last summer," MoonDogs manager Matt Wollenzin said. "It's nice to talk about baseball. This has become a big part of the community."
The MoonDogs open the season May 30 at home against Duluth, the first of 36 home games, and general manager Tyler Kuch spoke to the crowd about how this will be more of a normal season at the ballpark.
In 2020, there were COVID restrictions that limited the game-day atmosphere. Last summer, the season came together late, curtailing some of the ballpark atmosphere, even though the fans came back in force.
This year, the entertainment lineup is more robust, bringing back some of the game-day activities that have been gone for two years. There will be live music on Fridays and Saturdays, and there will be more focus on the berm bar, which opened part way through last season.
Kuch said one of the highlights will be the return of the popular dueling pianos, as well as Tyler's balancing act.
"It's nice that there won't be any construction this summer," Kuch said. "I think that we're finally going to get back to a normal year."
Bert Langworthy and his family have been a host family for eight years, and they'll be hosting their 20th players.
This started as a fun way to take his kids, now 14 and 16, to the ballpark for a fun family night, sitting at a table overlooking the home team's dugout.
"We've always looked forward to it," he said. "The kids would get to interact with the players, which was kinda cool."
Langworthy said he still has contact with some of the past MoonDogs, some of whom have gone on to play professionally.
"It's just fun to be part of it," Langworthy said.
Wollenzin has been with the MoonDogs for eight years, the last three as the field manager. He's also an assistant coach at Bethany Lutheran, but there's something about the Northwoods League that he really enjoys, along with the possibility of warmer weather.
He's excited about many players who are returning this summer, as well as the possibility of some new players who are having big springs at their college programs.
"The talent level of these players is so good," Wollenzin said. "It's fun to be around players that are so motivated and driven to get better."
