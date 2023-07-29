Back on May 29, Max Williams was batting leadoff and playing right field in the Mankato MoonDogs’ season-opener at ISG Field.
Forty-seven games later, Williams is still in the lineup, trying to get better and prepare for the future in his favorite sport.
“I just love baseball,” Williams said earlier this week, taking advantage of a brief break in the schedule. “I had limited at-bats in the spring. I just want to get as many at-bats as I can.”
The left-handed hitting Williams is batting .316, which ranks in the top 20 in the Northwoods League. He has 20 doubles, five home runs and 37 RBIs.
Williams played one season at Alabama, batting .320 in 25 at-bats. He is transferring to Florida State, which is closer to his home in Fleming Island, Florida, after a coaching change at Alabama, which is dealing with a gambling scandal involving the former coach.
Williams had never been anywhere near Minnesota before this summer. MoonDogs manager Danny Kneeland said he was trying to expand the number of colleges that send players to Mankato, and former MoonDogs player Matt Reita was an assistant at Alabama at the time.
“(Williams) came up here to play as many games as he could,” Williams said. “He’s not very happy when he’s not in the lineup, and the way he’s played, it’s hard to keep him out of the lineup. He’s done a really great job.”
He’s been a major part of the MoonDogs lineup all summer, at one point building a 15-game hitting streak. He’s stayed consistent by developing a routine.
“In the gym (for workouts), then batting practice,” he said. “It’s important to have a routine.”
It’s tough to get a player to stay for a full Northwoods League season. Some get injured, some get homesick, and others are limited by their college programs, who don’t want players to get burned out before the start of fall practice.
Williams will have made it 50 games before he has to leave after Sunday’s game. He’ll get nearly 190 at-bats by the time he hits the road.
“I think it’s impossible not to get better when you get that many at-bats,” Williams said. “Your game can only go up.”
Though Williams was new to Mankato, he wouldn’t rule out a return next summer should that opportunity be available.
“The fans have been great; they make it a lot of fun,” Williams said. “The coaching staff has been good. I’m going to remember the people I’ve met more than the games.”
