MANKATO -- The Mankato MoonDogs continued their Northwoods League resurgence Sunday afternoon by disposing of Rochester 5-1 at Franklin Rogers Park.
Mankato (9-12) collected nine hits while a quartet of pitchers -- Jake McMahill, Nate Pender, A.J. Wood and Dylan Phillips -- limited the Honkers (4-13) to just two hits while fanning 10.
Shortstop Evan Berkey and Phillips supplied much of the offensive punch as the 'Dogs stretched their winning streak to six. Berkey belted a home run, a double and scored three times, while Phillips added two hits, including a three-run bomb in the eighth.
"I think it all starts with the character of these guys," Mankato manager Matt Wollenzin said. "The effort, energy and positive attitude was always there when we were going through those tough times.We had a lot of guys under performing offensively, but we have a lot of mature veteran hitters who aren't so much the guys that just roll out of bed and hit.
"They're more high maintenance hitters that have to work at it every day and once they got that work under their belt, they found that confidence up there. They kind off took off from there, it's just that mentality they bring to the yard every day."
After Rochester used a walk, a single from Robert Moore and a sacrificy fly from Pearce Howard to score a third-inning run, McMahill set down eight of the final nine batters he faced to close out his five-inning stint with six strikeouts, a walk and a hit batter.
Mankato tied things on Berkey's blast over the left-field fence in the fourth before his double into the left-field corner, along with Phillips' infield single, set up a run-scoring double play ball two frames later.
"It's crazy how baseball works," Berkey said. "We came out that first week and didn't really know each other's faces on the team. But as soon as we started to get to know each other, we started clicking. You just have to come to the field with a chip on you shoulder. I just came out feeling loose and easy, not trying to think too much because you can get to yourself by thinking too much."
After Pender struck out one and walked one in the sixth, Wood struck out three in setting down six straight over two innings. Phillips, who launched a towering three-run homer to put the 'Dogs in front 5-1, then recorded three fly-ball out to end the swift-moving contest.
"It wasn't a picture-perfect start by McMahill, but he battled through it and then Pender put up a zero and AJ Wood was impressive after going through all the protocols to get here," Wollenzin said. "He stuck it out and this was the sharpest arm we've seen all season."
Center fielder Zach Gilles, who ripped two hits in upping his average to .403, laced a bullet up the middle and Berkey walked to get things going.
"Going into that at-bat, I was just going to hunt the first fastball I got," Phillips said. "I was able to get enough of it to get it out. I feel the consistency of our starting pitching has been the key to our turnaround. They're giving us five or six good innings each time and the hitters have been piecing it together more as a team. We're working on scoring runs and not leaving guys out there on base."
While the MoonDogs are becoming much more adept offensively, the addition of Wood should bolster a deep pitching staff heading into the second half of the season.
"My main focus is just to go out there and have fun," the right-hander from Tarleton State in Texas said. "I haven't been out there for 11 months so of course there were some jitters going through my mind. I had a little cushion so I just wanted to throw strikes. It was exciting to get out there, and I am happy with what I did out there.
"The biggest thing as a pitcher is keeping the ball down in the zone. I do throw a sinker so my ball doesn't do good when it is high."
Mankato plays at St. Cloud today, starting a home-and-home series.
