MANKATO — Will Hanafan was 3 for 5 with an RBI and run scored as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated Rochester 6-4 in a Northwoods League baseball game Friday at ISG Field.
The MoonDogs led 6-0 after three innings.
Nolan Pender, pitching his final game of the season, went six innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Dalton Mesaris pitched the final inning for the save.
Luke Beckstein had two hits and an RBI. Matthew Higgins and Max Crabbe each had two hits, while Jack Costello, Carson Yates and Austin Garrett each had an RBI.
The MoonDogs (44-23, 20-14 in second half) host Rochester at 6:35 p.m. in the the final regular-season game.
