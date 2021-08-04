MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs scored their only run on a wild pitch, defeating the Minnesota Mud Puppies 1-0 in a Northwoods League baseball game Wednesday at ISG Field.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Jacob Wilson scored on the wild pitch. Mankato had only had three hits.
Blake Reilly pitched seven shutout innings, allowing five hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Vince Reilly pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save, despite allowing two singles to start the inning.
The MoonDogs (38-19, 14-10 in second half) start a two-game series at Waterloo on Thursday, starting at 6:35 p.m.
