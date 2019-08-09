MANKATO — Baseball is a simple game. It’s a phrase you’re bound to hear if you’re around the sport long enough, but also one that often seems to be lost in the modern game.
The Mankato MoonDogs have been all about it over the past week as they’ve climbed up the Northwoods League standings.
The newfound mentality was evident from the start Friday, despite a 6-5, 12-inning loss to Willmar in front of 1,603 fans Franklin Rogers Park.
After appearing to be completely out of the division race in the Great Plains West, a six-game wining streak has the MoonDogs right in the thick of things. The streak has seen them win in a variety of ways, including a 1-0 win over Waterloo and an 11-1 victory over Thunder Bay.
“We kind of just eliminated the playoffs from our mind,” pitcher Brett Newberg said. “You play a lot better when you’re just having fun.”
It didn’t take the MoonDogs long to get going. Nick Novak laid down a bunt single on the first pitch of the first inning. He stole second on the second pitch of the inning, and later scored in the same at-bat on a single from Cuba Bess.
The ensuing innings took the form of a pitcher’s dual. Fabian Muniz was sharp for the MoonDogs, striking out six over seven innings. He allowed five hits and two earned runs.
The Stingers scored a pair in the top of the sixth to take a 3-1 lead. The answer didn’t take long. A Josh Elvir two-out double followed by a throwing error by Stingers pitcher Josh Wintroub led to a run. A Tanner Craig single in the ensuing at-bat tied the game.
Jesse Parker pitched in relief of Muniz, surrendering only one earned over five innings. Both teams had chances to break the tie in the late innings, but neither could convert, sending the game to extra innings.
Northwoods League rules state that each extra inning starts with the player who made the final out of the previous on second. The Stingers bunted to start the 10th pushing a run across.
The MoonDogs started the bottom half of the frame with an infield single by Novak. Buss walked in the following at-bat bringing Michael Perez to the plate. Perez hit a sacrifice fly that advanced both runners. However, a pair of strikeouts ended the rally.
The Stingers were again able to push across a run in the 12th. Novak, Bess and Perez went down in order for the MooDogs in the bottom half of the inning.
Novak finished 2 for 6 with a run scored. Bess and Perez each went 2 for 5 with an RBI.
St. Cloud fell 8-4 to Rochester, so the MoonDogs will remain 1 1/2 games back in the Great Plains West.
The MoonDogs (35-35) will host Rochester at 6:05 p.m. today.
